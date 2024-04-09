Goldman slashes price target on VF Corp. [VFC] – find out why.

VF Corp. [NYSE: VFC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.74% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.63%. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 6:12 PM that GE Vernova and Solventum Set to Join S&P 500; Dentsply Sirona to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

Solventum Corp. (NYSE: SOLV) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, April 1, replacing V.F. Corp. (NYSE: VFC), which will be moved to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, April 3. V.F. will replace ModivCare Inc. (NASD: MODV) in the S&P SmallCap 600 also effective prior to the open of trading on April 3. S&P 500 and 100 constituent 3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) is spinning off Solventum in a transaction expected to be completed April 1. Following the spin-off, the parent 3M will remain in the S&P 500 and S&P 100. V.F. is no longer representative of the large-cap market space, and ModivCare is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Over the last 12 months, VFC stock dropped by -37.81%. The one-year VF Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.95. The average equity rating for VFC stock is currently 2.76, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.26 billion, with 388.67 million shares outstanding and 366.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.60M shares, VFC stock reached a trading volume of 9210617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VF Corp. [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $16.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for VF Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $15 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2023, representing the official price target for VF Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on VFC stock. On September 18, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for VFC shares from 28 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VF Corp. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for VFC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

VFC Stock Performance Analysis:

VF Corp. [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.63. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -15.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.89 for VF Corp. [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.65, while it was recorded at 13.86 for the last single week of trading, and 17.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VF Corp. Fundamentals:

VF Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

VFC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VF Corp. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VF Corp. go to 0.90%.

VF Corp. [VFC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in VFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in VFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.