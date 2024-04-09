Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] Revenue clocked in at $103.01 million, down -28.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Fuelcell Energy Inc [NASDAQ: FCEL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.77% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.17%. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Recently Updated and Extended Joint Development Agreement between ExxonMobil Technology and Engineering Company and FuelCell Energy Aimed at Accelerating Access to Carbonate Fuel Cell Technology for Carbon Capture.

Carbonate fuel cell technology captures CO2 emissions from industrial sources, while simultaneously generating electricity and hydrogen, valuable co-products that can reduce the cost of carbon capture and storage..

Updated terms of agreement provide that FuelCell Energy can market its original generation of carbon capture technology in addition to a modified version of its original technology that has been enhanced with innovations from the companies’ jointly developed design..

Over the last 12 months, FCEL stock dropped by -53.44%. The one-year Fuelcell Energy Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.84. The average equity rating for FCEL stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $519.64 million, with 450.38 million shares outstanding and 450.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.99M shares, FCEL stock reached a trading volume of 9218208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $1.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Fuelcell Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Fuelcell Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on FCEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fuelcell Energy Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

FCEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.17. With this latest performance, FCEL shares gained by 3.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.49 for Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1992, while it was recorded at 1.1360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4347 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fuelcell Energy Inc Fundamentals:

Fuelcell Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.35 and a Current Ratio set at 8.26.

FCEL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fuelcell Energy Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fuelcell Energy Inc go to 15.00%.

Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] Institutonal Ownership Details

