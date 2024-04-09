For TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX], Analyst sees a rise to $100. What next?

TJX Companies, Inc. [NYSE: TJX] price plunged by -0.60 percent to reach at -$0.58. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 12:40 PM that The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces 13% Increase in Common Stock Dividend.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that its Board of Directors has raised the amount of its quarterly dividend by 13% from the last dividend paid. The Board declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.375 per share, payable June 6, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 16, 2024.

Ernie Herrman, Chief Executive Officer and President of The TJX Companies, Inc., stated, “I am pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved a 13% increase in our quarterly dividend. This marks our 27th dividend increase over the last 28 years. Over this period, TJX’s dividend has grown at a compound annual rate of 20%. In addition, we plan to continue our significant share buyback program, with approximately $2.0 to $2.5 billion of repurchases planned for Fiscal 2025. These actions underscore our confidence in our ability to continue to drive sales, increase profitability, and deliver strong cash flow, allowing us to simultaneously reinvest in the growth of the business and return significant value to our shareholders.”.

The one-year TJX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.76. The average equity rating for TJX stock is currently 1.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $111.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for TJX Companies, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $100 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2023, representing the official price target for TJX Companies, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on TJX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TJX Companies, Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

TJX Stock Performance Analysis:

TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.48. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.74 for TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.96, while it was recorded at 97.11 for the last single week of trading, and 91.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TJX Companies, Inc. Fundamentals:

TJX Companies, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

TJX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TJX Companies, Inc. posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX Companies, Inc. go to 11.68%.

TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TJX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.