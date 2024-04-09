Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] Is Currently 2.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [NYSE: DAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.06% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.51%. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 9:15 AM that UATP Receives Patent Approval for Innovative New Payment Technology.

The second patent awarded to UATP since 2021 covers technology that speeds and streamlines transactions between acquirers and the UATP One platform.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

UATP, the global payment network that enables organizations to simplify payment processes to expand their payment capabilities, has received approval from the US Patent and Trademark Office for patented Enhanced Intermediate Server technology that will improve the speed, efficiency and control of processing transactions for merchants utilizing the UATP One platform. This is the second patent UATP has received for its payment technology since 2021, reflecting its commitment to innovation and exploring new ways to add value for its clients.

Over the last 12 months, DAL stock rose by 40.50%. The one-year Delta Air Lines, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.74. The average equity rating for DAL stock is currently 1.23, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.24 billion, with 643.45 million shares outstanding and 640.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.29M shares, DAL stock reached a trading volume of 9955282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $56.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $40 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Redburn analysts kept a Buy rating on DAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines, Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 26.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.34.

DAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.51. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 9.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.83 for Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.68, while it was recorded at 46.48 for the last single week of trading, and 40.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Delta Air Lines, Inc. Fundamentals:

Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.34 and a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

DAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Delta Air Lines, Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. go to 9.62%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.