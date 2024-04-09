Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] is 98.43% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: CNXA] gained 34.56% on the last trading session, reaching $0.40 price per share at the time. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Connexa Announces Entry into an Agreement to Acquire a 70% Stake in Yuanyu Enterprise Management Co., Limited for Cash and Shares.

Hong Kong-based, operating matchmaking services in emerging Love & Marriage sector.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.05M shares, CNXA reached a trading volume of 10078654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

Trading performance analysis for CNXA stock

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 85.30. With this latest performance, CNXA shares gained by 66.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.25 for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2659, while it was recorded at 0.2859 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2525 for the last 200 days.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]

The top three institutional holders of CNXA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CNXA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CNXA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.