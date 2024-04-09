Chevron Corp. [CVX] Is Currently -0.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Chevron Corp. [NYSE: CVX] closed the trading session at $161.27. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Chevron Invests in Carbon Capture and Removal Technology Company, ION Clean Energy.

Chevron New Energies (CNE), a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., announced a lead investment in ION Clean Energy (ION), a Boulder-based technology company that provides post-combustion point-source capture technology through its third-generation ICE-31 liquid amine system. ION raised $45 million in Series A financing led by CNE. The capital raised will continue to fund ION’s organizational growth and commercial deployment of its ICE-31 liquid amine carbon capture technology for hard-to-abate emissions.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

CNE looks to use ION’s ICE-31 technology to service customers with high volume and low concentration CO2 emissions. This investment also provides CNE with the opportunity to partner with ION customers on projects to scale the technology sooner.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.12 percent and weekly performance of 1.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.71M shares, CVX reached to a volume of 7251033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chevron Corp. [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $177.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Chevron Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $170 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Chevron Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corp. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 14.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.01.

CVX stock trade performance evaluation

Chevron Corp. [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 7.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.88 for Chevron Corp. [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.68, while it was recorded at 160.76 for the last single week of trading, and 154.76 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corp. [CVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Chevron Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.01 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chevron Corp. [CVX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chevron Corp. posted 3.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corp. go to -5.00%.

Chevron Corp. [CVX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CVX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.