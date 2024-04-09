Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP] fell -1.23% so far this year. What now?

Centerpoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] price surged by 0.61 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on March 15, 2024 at 5:00 PM that CenterPoint Energy Announces 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Meeting to be held Friday, April 26 at 9 a.m. CT.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) today announced its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 9 a.m. CT in the CenterPoint Energy Tower auditorium, 1111 Louisiana Street, Houston, Texas. Shareholders who hold shares of CenterPoint Energy Common Stock at the close of business on March 1, 2024, will receive notice of the meeting and will be eligible to vote.

The one-year CNP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.81. The average equity rating for CNP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $30.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Centerpoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Centerpoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on CNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centerpoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

CNP Stock Performance Analysis:

Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, CNP shares dropped by -0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.44 for Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.90, while it was recorded at 28.19 for the last single week of trading, and 28.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centerpoint Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Centerpoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

CNP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Centerpoint Energy Inc. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centerpoint Energy Inc. go to 7.70%.

Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CNP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CNP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.