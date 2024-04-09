Canoo Inc [GOEV] Stock trading around $2.41 per share: What’s Next?

Canoo Inc [NASDAQ: GOEV] closed the trading session at $2.41. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Canoo Further Expands its International Market Presence through the Red Sea Global Partnership in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Red Sea Global will pilot Canoo’s Lifestyle Vehicle (LV), Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV) 190, and the Bulldog pickup truck. The Canoo vehicles will be piloted for travel between Red Sea Global’s international airport, its various resorts, facilities, and excursions. This trial will help tailor Canoo’s zero-emission vehicles to RSG’s use cases and mobility needs.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -59.26 percent and weekly performance of -37.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -76.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -56.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.35M shares, GOEV reached to a volume of 7151832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $9.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Canoo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Canoo Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $14, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on GOEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 174.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Canoo Inc [GOEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.73. With this latest performance, GOEV shares gained by 5.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.76 for Canoo Inc [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.00, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 7.62 for the last 200 days.

Canoo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Canoo Inc posted -5.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOEV.

The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GOEV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GOEV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.