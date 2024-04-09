Boeing Co. [BA] is -30.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Boeing Co. [NYSE: BA] price plunged by -0.86 percent to reach at -$1.58. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Boeing to Release First-Quarter Results on April 24.

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, April 24.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

President and Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brian West will discuss the results and company outlook during a conference call that day at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The one-year BA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.09. The average equity rating for BA stock is currently 1.87, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Boeing Co. [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $242.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Boeing Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Boeing Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $255 to $225, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BA stock. On January 18, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for BA shares from 306 to 279.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boeing Co. is set at 4.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 24.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.31.

BA Stock Performance Analysis:

Boeing Co. [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.19. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -10.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.84 for Boeing Co. [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 197.20, while it was recorded at 184.19 for the last single week of trading, and 211.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boeing Co. Fundamentals:

Boeing Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

BA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boeing Co. posted -1.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA.

Boeing Co. [BA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.