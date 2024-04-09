Barclays slashes price target on Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] – find out why.

Toronto Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] loss -0.93% on the last trading session, reaching $58.77 price per share at the time. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM that TD and Cricket Canada Come Together for the Love of the Game.

TD becomes the Official Bank of Cricket Canada.

Cricket Canada and TD Bank Group (TD) announced a new sponsorship marking a significant milestone in Canadian cricket history as TD moves to support the growth and development of cricket locally.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, TD reached a trading volume of 8232631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $63.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Toronto Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Toronto Dominion Bank stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toronto Dominion Bank is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 11.68.

Trading performance analysis for TD stock

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.44. With this latest performance, TD shares dropped by -3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.82 for Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.90, while it was recorded at 59.38 for the last single week of trading, and 60.86 for the last 200 days.

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Toronto Dominion Bank’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.46.

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Toronto Dominion Bank posted 1.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toronto Dominion Bank go to 4.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]

The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.