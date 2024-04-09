Barclays slashes price target on Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] – find out why.

Jetblue Airways Corp [NASDAQ: JBLU] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 3.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.03. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 4:01 PM that JetBlue Announces Webcast of First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (Nasdaq: JBLU) announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2024 financial results on April 23rd, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live, listen-only webcast of the call will be available on JetBlue’s investor relations website at the following web address:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8086918 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jetblue Airways Corp stands at 3.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.37%.

The market cap for JBLU stock reached $2.39 billion, with 339.00 million shares outstanding and 337.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.09M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 8086918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $6.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Jetblue Airways Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $4 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Jetblue Airways Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jetblue Airways Corp is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62.

How has JBLU stock performed recently?

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.65, while it was recorded at 6.87 for the last single week of trading, and 5.94 for the last 200 days.

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Jetblue Airways Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jetblue Airways Corp posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBLU.

Insider trade positions for Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]

The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in JBLU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in JBLU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.