APA Corporation [APA] is -2.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

APA Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] loss -1.96% on the last trading session, reaching $35.04 price per share at the time. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 9:45 AM that APA Corporation Appoints Matthew Bob and Anya Weaving to Board of Directors.

“We are very pleased to welcome Matthew and Anya to the APA board,” said Lamar McKay, APA’s nonexecutive board chair. “Matthew brings extensive executive and operational experience with U.S. onshore oil and gas companies in addition to his technical expertise. His knowledge of Callon will provide the board with valuable insight and guidance on the newly acquired company assets. Anya’s experience in the oil and gas industry as well as her background advising large cap energy companies will bring additional critical skills to the board. Her expertise in mergers and acquisitions and other financial transactions will support the board in evaluating future strategic opportunities. We look forward to working with them as we continue to responsibly meet the world’s energy needs.”.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.92M shares, APA reached a trading volume of 6291901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about APA Corporation [APA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $40.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for APA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $52 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2023, representing the official price target for APA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $51 to $50, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on APA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APA Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

Trading performance analysis for APA stock

APA Corporation [APA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, APA shares gained by 14.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.82 for APA Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.84, while it was recorded at 35.35 for the last single week of trading, and 36.75 for the last 200 days.

APA Corporation [APA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

APA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

APA Corporation [APA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, APA Corporation posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA Corporation go to -7.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at APA Corporation [APA]

The top three institutional holders of APA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in APA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in APA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.