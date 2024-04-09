Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd [AEHL] fell -41.40% so far this year. What now?

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: AEHL] price surged by 3.40 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Antelope Enterprise Announces Preliminary Full Year 2023 Revenue of $70.4 Million, a Projected 65% Year-Over-Year Increase.

Antelope Enterprise’s projected revenue for its full fiscal year 2023 exceeds the Company’s full-year guidance of $64 million issued on May 25, 2023. The Company’s believes that its strong financial growth highlights the power of its innovative business model that optimizes the use of social media and livestreaming to uniquely engage China’s vast online consumer marketplace.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd [AEHL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

AEHL Stock Performance Analysis:

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd [AEHL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.32. With this latest performance, AEHL shares dropped by -1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.45 for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd [AEHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6384, while it was recorded at 1.5480 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4321 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.39 and a Current Ratio set at 5.39.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd [AEHL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AEHL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AEHL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AEHL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.