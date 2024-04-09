AltC Acquisition Corp [ALCC] is 51.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AltC Acquisition Corp [NYSE: ALCC] price surged by 22.52 percent to reach at $2.95. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 8:32 AM that Oklo Signs LOI to Supply 50 Megawatts of Power to Diamondback Energy.

Oklo and Diamondback Energy signed a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) to collaborate on a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement.

Diamondback aims to use Oklo’s Aurora powerhouses to power its operations in the Permian Basin.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AltC Acquisition Corp is set at 0.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

AltC Acquisition Corp [ALCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.77. With this latest performance, ALCC shares gained by 49.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 97.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 98.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 95.74 for AltC Acquisition Corp [ALCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.08, while it was recorded at 13.50 for the last single week of trading, and 10.58 for the last 200 days.

AltC Acquisition Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.59.

The top three institutional holders of ALCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ALCC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ALCC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.