Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] Revenue clocked in at $1.91 billion, down -30.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Affirm Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AFRM] price surged by 3.77 percent to reach at $1.24. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Economic Uncertainty Isn’t Stopping Canadians From Planning Major Purchases in 2024, According to New Survey.

New Affirm research finds Canadians are more confident in their personal finances compared to the overall economy.

Nearly half of Canadians are looking for more flexible payment options.

The one-year AFRM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.92. The average equity rating for AFRM stock is currently 2.89, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $38.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $20, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on AFRM stock. On November 28, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AFRM shares from 9.50 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFRM in the course of the last twelve months was 319.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.22.

AFRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -6.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 227.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.54 for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.23, while it was recorded at 33.37 for the last single week of trading, and 28.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Affirm Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Affirm Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.22 and a Current Ratio set at 12.22.

AFRM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Affirm Holdings Inc posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFRM.

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AFRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AFRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.