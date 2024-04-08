why Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.71

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [NASDAQ: WBA] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 0.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.13. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 10:45 AM that Walgreens Boots Alliance Advances Global Health Equity Through Collaborative Partnerships.

Walgreens Boots Alliance continues to engage in long-term partnerships at the national and international levels to tackle health issues like poverty, disease prevention, mental health, dementia and cancer support. Our collaborations help improve the lives of hundreds of millions of vulnerable people, especially women and children.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the area of cancer care, WBA focuses on creating innovative and meaningful support for patients and their loved ones in three ways: assisting people living with cancer, working with organizations that advance research and supporting prevention programs. We work with cancer organizations to train our pharmacists and beauty consultants so they can provide expert advice and support to cancer patients, their families and their caregivers when they need it most.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9990497 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stands at 5.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.36%.

The market cap for WBA stock reached $16.50 billion, with 863.67 million shares outstanding and 711.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.82M shares, WBA reached a trading volume of 9990497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $23.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on WBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

How has WBA stock performed recently?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.80. With this latest performance, WBA shares dropped by -8.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.09 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.38, while it was recorded at 18.97 for the last single week of trading, and 23.87 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Earnings analysis for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc go to -7.67%.

Insider trade positions for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]

The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WBA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WBA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.