why GE Aerospace [GE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $152.41

GE Aerospace [NYSE: GE] jumped around 8.91 points on Friday, while shares priced at $156.30 at the close of the session, up 6.05%. The company report on April 5, 2024 at 12:02 PM that GE Aerospace Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) today declared a $0.28 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable April 25, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2024. The ex-dividend date is April 12, 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.17M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 14748447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GE Aerospace [GE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $152.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for GE Aerospace shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $177 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2024, representing the official price target for GE Aerospace stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $166 to $180, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on GE stock. On December 18, 2023, analysts increased their price target for GE shares from 131 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GE Aerospace is set at 4.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 47.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

How has GE stock performed recently?

GE Aerospace [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.65. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 22.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.92 for GE Aerospace [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.34, while it was recorded at 152.23 for the last single week of trading, and 125.12 for the last 200 days.

GE Aerospace [GE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

GE Aerospace’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Earnings analysis for GE Aerospace [GE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GE Aerospace posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 92.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE Aerospace go to 24.93%.

Insider trade positions for GE Aerospace [GE]

The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.