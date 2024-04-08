why Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $200.23

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] price surged by 2.77 percent to reach at $4.59. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 4:15 PM that AMD Recommends Rejection of “Mini-Tender” Offer from Tutanota LLC.

AMD does not in any way recommend or endorse the Tutanota offer because the offer requires that the closing price for AMD common stock exceed the offer price, and the offer price is subject to numerous additional conditions, including Tutanota obtaining financing for the offer. There is no guarantee the conditions of the offer will be satisfied. AMD is in no way associated with Tutanota, the “mini-tender” offer or the offer documentation.

The one-year AMD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.89. The average equity rating for AMD stock is currently 1.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $200.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2024, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $190 to $195, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on AMD stock. On January 29, 2024, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 170 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 8.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 245.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.86.

AMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.58. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -19.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.19 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 181.70, while it was recorded at 175.81 for the last single week of trading, and 133.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.86 and a Current Ratio set at 2.51.

AMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 24.96%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.