Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] Is Currently 1.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Wells Fargo & Co. [NYSE: WFC] jumped around 0.72 points on Friday, while shares priced at $57.40 at the close of the session, up 1.27%. The company report on April 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Wells Fargo to Announce First Quarter 2024 Earnings on April 12, 2024.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), as previously announced, will report its first quarter 2024 earnings results on Friday, April 12, 2024, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. The results will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/. In addition to being available on the company’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at https://www.sec.gov.

The company will host a live conference call on Friday, April 12, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. You may listen to the call by dialing 1-888-673-9782 (U.S. and Canada) or 312-470-7126 (International/U.S. Toll) and entering passcode: 7928529#. The call will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.82M shares, WFC reached a trading volume of 11078835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $61.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on WFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Co. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.06.

How has WFC stock performed recently?

Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.97. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.58 for Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.01, while it was recorded at 57.23 for the last single week of trading, and 46.23 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Wells Fargo & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

Earnings analysis for Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wells Fargo & Co. posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Co. go to 6.67%.

Insider trade positions for Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]

There are presently around $183.68 billion, or None% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.