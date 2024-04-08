Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Denison Mines Corp [DNN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Denison Mines Corp [AMEX: DNN] closed the trading session at $2.14. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 6:55 PM that Denison Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 40-F.

Denison Mines Corp. (‘Denison’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has filed its 2023 Annual Report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (‘SEC’). Denison’s Form 40-F includes its management discussion and analysis and audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Form 40-F will be available on Denison’s website at www.denisonmines.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml. View PDF version.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Denison’s Annual Information Form has also been filed with Canadian regulatory authorities and will be available on Denison’s website at www.denisonmines.com and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.90 percent and weekly performance of 9.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 38.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.56M shares, DNN reached to a volume of 16645779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denison Mines Corp [DNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $2.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp stock. On April 15, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for DNN shares from 1.80 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 248.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

DNN stock trade performance evaluation

Denison Mines Corp [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.74. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 17.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.17 for Denison Mines Corp [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.94, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 1.64 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp [DNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Denison Mines Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.29.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Denison Mines Corp [DNN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denison Mines Corp posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNN.

Denison Mines Corp [DNN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DNN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DNN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.