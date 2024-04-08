Alphabet Inc [NASDAQ: GOOG] gained 1.32% or 2.0 points to close at $153.94 with a heavy trading volume of 16277725 shares. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Lüm Mobile Taps Alepo’s TelcoBot.ai for Generative AI Customer Service.

The daily chart for GOOG points out that the company has recorded 12.97% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 23.18M shares, GOOG reached to a volume of 16277725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alphabet Inc [GOOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOG shares is $165.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $116 to $119. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $134, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on GOOG stock. On July 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GOOG shares from 165 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc is set at 3.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOG in the course of the last twelve months was 27.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for GOOG stock

Alphabet Inc [GOOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, GOOG shares gained by 16.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.76 for Alphabet Inc [GOOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.65, while it was recorded at 154.92 for the last single week of trading, and 136.44 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc [GOOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alphabet Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Alphabet Inc [GOOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alphabet Inc posted 1.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc go to 19.25%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Alphabet Inc [GOOG]

There are presently around $554.18 billion, or None% of GOOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GOOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GOOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.