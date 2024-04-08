Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Block Inc [SQ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Block Inc [NYSE: SQ] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 3.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $77.17. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 5:23 PM that Block to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results.

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) will release financial results for the first quarter of 2024 on Thursday, May 2, 2024, after market close. Block will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss these results. To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Block’s Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz. A replay will be available at the same website following the call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8908123 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Block Inc stands at 5.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.32%.

The market cap for SQ stock reached $47.51 billion, with 555.31 million shares outstanding and 541.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.55M shares, SQ reached a trading volume of 8908123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Block Inc [SQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQ shares is $91.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Block Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Block Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on SQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Block Inc is set at 3.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.75.

How has SQ stock performed recently?

Block Inc [SQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.76. With this latest performance, SQ shares gained by 2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.83 for Block Inc [SQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.65, while it was recorded at 78.44 for the last single week of trading, and 63.91 for the last 200 days.

Block Inc [SQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Block Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Block Inc [SQ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Block Inc posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Block Inc go to 57.93%.

Insider trade positions for Block Inc [SQ]

The top three institutional holders of SQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.