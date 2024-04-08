Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] gain 12.83% so far this year. What now?

Tilray Brands Inc [NASDAQ: TLRY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.17% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.06%. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Tilray Brands Announces 420 Activations Across Canada and Unveils Celebratory Product Lineup.

Tilray Releases New Product Innovations Across Core Recreational Cannabis Categories from Whole Flower, Beverages, Pre-rolls, and Vapes.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, TLRY stock rose by 4.22%. The one-year Tilray Brands Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.78. The average equity rating for TLRY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.93 billion, with 742.73 million shares outstanding and 732.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.76M shares, TLRY stock reached a trading volume of 39490168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $2.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Tilray Brands Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Sell rating on TLRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

TLRY Stock Performance Analysis:

Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.06. With this latest performance, TLRY shares gained by 59.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.79 for Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.94, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 2.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tilray Brands Inc Fundamentals:

Tilray Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

TLRY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tilray Brands Inc posted -1.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3,066.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tilray Brands Inc go to 37.00%.

Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TLRY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TLRY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.