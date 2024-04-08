SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] Is Currently 1.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SoFi Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: SOFI] gained 1.23% or 0.09 points to close at $7.40 with a heavy trading volume of 29039952 shares. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 8:00 AM that SoFi Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q1 2024 Results.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company, today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2024 on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time. SoFi also plans to release its first quarter 2024 results on the investor relations section of its website at https://investors.sofi.com at approximately 7 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 29, 2024.

The daily chart for SOFI points out that the company has recorded -0.94% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 55.62M shares, SOFI reached to a volume of 29039952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $8.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2024, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6.50, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for SOFI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.78.

Trading performance analysis for SOFI stock

SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.98 for SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.84, while it was recorded at 7.33 for the last single week of trading, and 8.22 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SoFi Technologies Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOFI.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]

The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SOFI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SOFI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.