Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB] Stock trading around $55.03 per share: What’s Next?

Schlumberger Ltd. [NYSE: SLB] gained 1.40% or 0.76 points to close at $55.03 with a heavy trading volume of 10007627 shares. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 7:37 AM that SLB Announces Agreement to Acquire ChampionX in an All-Stock Transaction.

Acquisition strengthens SLB as a leader in production space, with world-class production chemicals and artificial lift technologies.

Combined portfolios will drive customer value through deep industry expertise and digital integration, as well as enhanced equipment life and production optimization.

The daily chart for SLB points out that the company has recorded -1.43% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.67M shares, SLB reached to a volume of 10007627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $68.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Schlumberger Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $66, while UBS kept a Buy rating on SLB stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts increased their price target for SLB shares from 65 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Ltd. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 16.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for SLB stock

Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, SLB shares gained by 9.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.94 for Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.96, while it was recorded at 54.81 for the last single week of trading, and 54.05 for the last 200 days.

Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Schlumberger Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Schlumberger Ltd. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Ltd. go to 19.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB]

The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SLB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SLB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.