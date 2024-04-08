NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] stock Reiterated by UBS analyst, price target now $1100

NVIDIA Corp [NASDAQ: NVDA] gained 2.45% or 21.03 points to close at $880.08 with a heavy trading volume of 39825169 shares. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 6:01 PM that NVIDIA Digital Human Technologies Bring AI Characters to Life.

Leading AI Developers Use Suite of NVIDIA Technologies to Create Lifelike Avatars and Dynamic Characters for Everything From Games to Healthcare, Financial Services and Retail Applications.

The daily chart for NVDA points out that the company has recorded 99.83% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 54.17M shares, NVDA reached to a volume of 39825169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $971.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $900 to $1100. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2024, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $850 to $1000, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on NVDA stock. On February 22, 2024, analysts increased their price target for NVDA shares from 630 to 900.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corp is set at 35.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 50.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 81.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.67.

Trading performance analysis for NVDA stock

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, NVDA shares dropped by -0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 220.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.49 for NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 798.39, while it was recorded at 885.38 for the last single week of trading, and 547.06 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NVIDIA Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.67 and a Current Ratio set at 4.17.

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NVIDIA Corp posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corp go to 37.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]

There are presently around $1.94 trillion, or None% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NVDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.