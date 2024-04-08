Northland Capital slashes price target on Selina Hospitality PLC. [SLNA] – find out why.

Selina Hospitality PLC. [NASDAQ: SLNA] loss -31.12% on the last trading session, reaching $0.06 price per share at the time. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Selina Announces Updates to Its Executive Leadership Team.

Selina Hospitality PLC (“Selina”; NASDAQ: SLNA), a global lifestyle and experiential hospitality company catering to millennial and Gen Z travelers, today announces recent updates to its executive leadership team.

Gadi Hassin has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (“COO”), where he oversees the operational, commercial and financial performance of Selina’s hotel portfolio. Mr. Hassin joined Selina in 2020 as Managing Partner of the APAC region where he was responsible for significant regional expansion and operational excellence. As COO, Mr. Hassin will leverage his 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry across 4 continents and 7 countries, including time at Hyatt Hotels Corporation, The Ritz Carlton, and the Ovolo Group.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, SLNA reached a trading volume of 14343239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLNA shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Selina Hospitality PLC. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023.

Selina Hospitality PLC. [SLNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -63.02. With this latest performance, SLNA shares dropped by -79.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.86 for Selina Hospitality PLC. [SLNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2653, while it was recorded at 0.0967 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4398 for the last 200 days.

Selina Hospitality PLC.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.31.

The top three institutional holders of SLNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SLNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SLNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.