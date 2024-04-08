NIO Inc ADR [NIO] stock Downgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $4

NIO Inc ADR [NYSE: NIO] loss -2.44% on the last trading session, reaching $4.39 price per share at the time. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 5:30 AM that NIO Inc. Provides March and First Quarter 2024 Delivery Update.

NIO delivered 11,866 vehicles in March 2024, increasing by 14.3% year-over-year.

NIO delivered 30,053 vehicles in the three months ended March 2024.

If compared to the average trading volume of 57.31M shares, NIO reached a trading volume of 42698957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NIO Inc ADR [NIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $7.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for NIO Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2024, representing the official price target for NIO Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while CLSA analysts kept a Outperform rating on NIO stock. On February 23, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for NIO shares from 8.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc ADR is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.02.

NIO Inc ADR [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.44. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -23.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.83 for NIO Inc ADR [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.52, while it was recorded at 4.51 for the last single week of trading, and 8.32 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.