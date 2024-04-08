Market cap of Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] reaches 7.19M – now what?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: KTRA] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.13. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Kintara Therapeutics and TuHURA Biosciences Enter into Definitive Merger Agreement.

TuHURA is planning to advance a single Phase 3 trial for IFx-2.0 personalized cancer vaccine as adjunctive therapy with Keytruda® in first-line therapy for advanced Merkel cell carcinoma in 2H 2024 under FDA’s accelerated approval pathway.

$31 million subscribed financing by TuHURA in connection with the merger agreement expected to provide cash runway into late 2025.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc stock has also gained 25.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KTRA stock has declined by -18.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -96.67% and lost -23.29% year-on date.

The market cap for KTRA stock reached $7.19 million, with 55.30 million shares outstanding and 55.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.71M shares, KTRA reached a trading volume of 13674719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTRA shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KTRA stock trade performance evaluation

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.10. With this latest performance, KTRA shares gained by 36.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.77 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1074, while it was recorded at 0.1272 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9672 for the last 200 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc posted -3.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KTRA.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]: Institutional Ownership

