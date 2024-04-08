Market cap of Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX] reaches 17.54M – now what?

Jaguar Health Inc [NASDAQ: JAGX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.53% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.56%. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 8:50 AM that Jaguar Health Appoints European Pharmaceutical Industry Leader as President of Jaguar International.

Dr. Massimo Radaelli’s core focus will be on further expanding Jaguar’s commercial footprint outside the U.S.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Dr. Radaelli was instrumental in facilitating the recent out-license agreement with GEN for crofelemer in Turkey and 8 neighboring countries that entails a $2.0 million investment in Jaguar stock at a premium price.

Over the last 12 months, JAGX stock dropped by -86.28%. The one-year Jaguar Health Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.67. The average equity rating for JAGX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.54 million, with 208.77 million shares outstanding and 165.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.57M shares, JAGX stock reached a trading volume of 22990855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Jaguar Health Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

JAGX Stock Performance Analysis:

Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.56. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.39 for Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0823, while it was recorded at 0.0773 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2847 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jaguar Health Inc Fundamentals:

Jaguar Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

JAGX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jaguar Health Inc posted -9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -16.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc go to 40.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in JAGX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in JAGX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.