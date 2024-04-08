Market Analysts see Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gaining to $490. Time to buy?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.83% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.14%. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Cloud Software Group and Microsoft Sign Eight-Year Strategic Partnership to Bring Joint Cloud Solutions and Generative AI to More Than 100 Million People.

Today, Cloud Software Group, Inc. and Microsoft Corp. announced they are deepening their collaboration through an eight-year strategic partnership agreement. The collaboration will strengthen the go-to-market collaboration for the Citrix® virtual application and desktop platform and support the development of new cloud and AI solutions with an integrated product roadmap. Additionally, Cloud Software Group will make a $1.65 billion commitment to the Microsoft cloud and its generative AI capabilities.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The agreement will invigorate one of the industry’s most durable alliances between Citrix, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, and Microsoft. Under the partnership, Citrix is the preferred Microsoft Global Azure Partner solution for Enterprise Desktop as a Service when collaborating with joint Azure customers. The companies will jointly support customer success, offer tailored solutions, expert guidance, and support to accelerate customers’ cloud journeys. Additionally, Citrix will leverage Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud solution, providing Citrix customers with the comprehensive benefits of the Citrix platform, complemented by Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365. Further, the collaboration will create deeper paths to modern procurement options through Azure Marketplace, where customers can easily evaluate, expand, or renew Citrix solutions.

Over the last 12 months, MSFT stock rose by 48.17%. The one-year Microsoft Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.97. The average equity rating for MSFT stock is currently 1.21, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3161.80 billion, with 7.43 billion shares outstanding and 7.32 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.58M shares, MSFT stock reached a trading volume of 16532985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $472.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 6.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 46.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MSFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 5.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.27 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 413.00, while it was recorded at 421.97 for the last single week of trading, and 363.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microsoft Corporation Fundamentals:

Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

MSFT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microsoft Corporation posted 2.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 16.30%.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $2.85 trillion, or None% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MSFT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.