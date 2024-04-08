Market Analysts see Keycorp [KEY] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

Keycorp [NYSE: KEY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.74%. The company report on April 5, 2024 at 9:15 AM that MCHS Family of Services Receives $180,000 Grant from KeyBank to Support Development of Skilled Trade Program.

The new program will be designed for older youth in MCHS’ independent living program and transitional housing.

Over the last 12 months, KEY stock rose by 28.39%. The one-year Keycorp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.84. The average equity rating for KEY stock is currently 1.92, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.06 billion, with 936.56 million shares outstanding and 929.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.49M shares, KEY stock reached a trading volume of 11253726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Keycorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $16.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Keycorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Keycorp stock. On December 14, 2023, analysts increased their price target for KEY shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keycorp is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.31.

KEY Stock Performance Analysis:

Keycorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.74. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.62 for Keycorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.58, while it was recorded at 15.23 for the last single week of trading, and 12.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Keycorp Fundamentals:

Keycorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

KEY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Keycorp posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keycorp go to -5.80%.

Keycorp [KEY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in KEY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in KEY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.