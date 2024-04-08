Keefe Bruyette lifts Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Robinhood Markets Inc [NASDAQ: HOOD] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $18.40. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results on May 8, 2024.

Robinhood shareholders can submit and upvote questions for management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies ahead of Robinhood’s first quarter 2024 earnings call. Shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-markets-2024-q1 to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

Robinhood Markets Inc stock has also loss -8.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HOOD stock has inclined by 53.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 90.08% and gained 44.43% year-on date.

The market cap for HOOD stock reached $16.09 billion, with 745.40 million shares outstanding and 438.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.70M shares, HOOD reached a trading volume of 11586581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $17.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price from $15 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2024, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on HOOD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.41.

HOOD stock trade performance evaluation

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.59. With this latest performance, HOOD shares gained by 12.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.58 for Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.33, while it was recorded at 18.93 for the last single week of trading, and 11.77 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Robinhood Markets Inc posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOD.

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HOOD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HOOD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.