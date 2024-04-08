Janney slashes price target on Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] – find out why.

Microvast Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MVST] loss -10.91% on the last trading session, reaching $0.49 price per share at the time. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Microvast Reports 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue increased 49.9% year over year to $306.6 million in FY 2023.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Record quarterly revenue of $104.6 million, up 61.4% year over year in Q4 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, MVST reached a trading volume of 11354041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MVST shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Microvast Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Microvast Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Janney analysts kept a Buy rating on MVST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microvast Holdings Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for MVST stock

Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.17. With this latest performance, MVST shares dropped by -34.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.99 for Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7918, while it was recorded at 0.6273 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4468 for the last 200 days.

Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Microvast Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microvast Holdings Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MVST.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]

The top three institutional holders of MVST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MVST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MVST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.