Guggenheim slashes price target on Protara Therapeutics Inc [TARA] – find out why.

Protara Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TARA] plunged by -$0.39 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $3.63. The company report on April 5, 2024 at 8:04 AM that Protara Therapeutics Announces Oversubscribed $45 Million Private Placement Financing.

Anticipated net proceeds, along with existing cash and cash equivalents, expected to extend cash runway into 2026.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Protara Therapeutics Inc stock has also loss -9.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TARA stock has inclined by 69.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 120.68% and gained 93.59% year-on date.

The market cap for TARA stock reached $41.49 million, with 11.36 million shares outstanding and 9.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 78.05K shares, TARA reached a trading volume of 8567892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Protara Therapeutics Inc [TARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TARA shares is $31.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TARA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Protara Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Protara Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on TARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protara Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.74.

TARA stock trade performance evaluation

Protara Therapeutics Inc [TARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.48. With this latest performance, TARA shares dropped by -8.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.13 for Protara Therapeutics Inc [TARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.65, while it was recorded at 4.00 for the last single week of trading, and 2.37 for the last 200 days.

Protara Therapeutics Inc [TARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Protara Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.17 and a Current Ratio set at 11.17.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Protara Therapeutics Inc [TARA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Protara Therapeutics Inc posted -0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TARA.

Protara Therapeutics Inc [TARA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TARA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TARA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.