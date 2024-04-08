Ford Motor Co. [F] Stock trading around $13.28 per share: What’s Next?

Ford Motor Co. [NYSE: F] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.53% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Ford Updates EV, Hybrid Plans, Readies Manufacturing Plants.

Ford continues to invest in a broad set of EV programs as it works to build a full EV line-up. In parallel, Ford is expanding its hybrid electric vehicle offerings. By the end of the decade, the company expects to offer hybrid powertrains across its entire Ford Blue lineup in North America.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Equipment installation is underway at the Tennessee Electric Vehicle Center assembly plant at BlueOval City, which aims to begin customer deliveries of Ford’s next-generation electric truck in 2026.

Over the last 12 months, F stock rose by 5.92%. The one-year Ford Motor Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.85. The average equity rating for F stock is currently 2.63, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $52.77 billion, with 3.90 billion shares outstanding and 3.89 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 54.71M shares, F stock reached a trading volume of 46834812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ford Motor Co. [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $13.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Ford Motor Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn Atlantic raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2024, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on F stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Co. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 7.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

F Stock Performance Analysis:

Ford Motor Co. [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 7.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.32 for Ford Motor Co. [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.43, while it was recorded at 13.34 for the last single week of trading, and 12.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ford Motor Co. Fundamentals:

Ford Motor Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

F Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ford Motor Co. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 53.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Co. go to -5.04%.

Ford Motor Co. [F] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $37.18 billion, or None% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in F stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in F stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.