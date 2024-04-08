For Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SIRI] closed the trading session at $3.49. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 4:30 PM that SiriusXM to Report First Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results.

SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced plans to release its first quarter 2024 operating and financial results on Tuesday, April 30. The company will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at siriusxm.com/investorrelations.

To participate by telephone, please dial 877.407.4019 (Toll-free) or +1 201.689.8337 (Local) 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be connected to the SiriusXM conference call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.20 percent and weekly performance of -10.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.28M shares, SIRI reached to a volume of 14057905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $4.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 3.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $5 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $5, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Hold rating on SIRI stock. On August 02, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for SIRI shares from 6.25 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

SIRI stock trade performance evaluation

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.05. With this latest performance, SIRI shares dropped by -16.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.56 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.44, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 4.68 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc go to 7.80%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SIRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SIRI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.