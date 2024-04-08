For Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE], Analyst sees a drop to $17. What next?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [NYSE: HPE] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $18.00. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Leverages GenAI to Enhance AIOps Capabilities of HPE Aruba Networking Central Platform.

New GenAI LLM models will be directly applied to HPE Aruba Networking Central’s AI Search feature improving performance and accuracy for enhanced operator experience and network services.

Security-first approach reduces LLM privacy issues by protecting sensitive personal and customer data.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stock has also gained 1.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HPE stock has inclined by 5.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.82% and gained 6.01% year-on date.

The market cap for HPE stock reached $23.40 billion, with 1.30 billion shares outstanding and 1.29 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.91M shares, HPE reached a trading volume of 13148160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $20 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on HPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.62.

HPE stock trade performance evaluation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.52. With this latest performance, HPE shares dropped by -4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.95 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.44, while it was recorded at 17.95 for the last single week of trading, and 16.62 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co go to 2.70%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HPE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HPE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.