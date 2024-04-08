E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH] Revenue clocked in at $68.32 million, down -86.55% YTD: What’s Next?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: EJH] jumped around 0.37 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.69 at the close of the session, up 15.95%. The company report on March 22, 2024 at 9:00 AM that E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited’s AI Intelligent Domestic Customer Service Officially Launched.

E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) (the “Company” or “eHome”), an integrated home services provider in China, the Company today announced that the company’s first AI intelligent domestic customer service is officially online. AI intelligent domestic customer service through the conduct of role settings, knowledge base training, etc., while complementing the AI intelligent dialogue, and can be set up for a variety of AI scenarios, to achieve docking with a powerful third party, and truly land an enterprise-level intelligent customer service, with a strong commercial use value.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: “AI intelligent customer service can realize unmanned live broadcast, low cost, can automatically sell coupons, 24 hours on air, intelligent voice response, forbidden word detection, copywriting. Solve the problem of not broadcasting, not daring to broadcast, unwilling to broadcast, high operating costs of live broadcasting, and low ROI conversion. AI intelligent customer service can be used to enhance sales, increase brand reputation, increase the powder, and realize the normalization and stable open broadcasting.

Compared to the average trading volume of 445.14K shares, EJH reached a trading volume of 9744160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99.

How has EJH stock performed recently?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 79.33. With this latest performance, EJH shares gained by 81.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.14 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.82, while it was recorded at 1.97 for the last single week of trading, and 7.72 for the last 200 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.45 and a Current Ratio set at 6.55.

Insider trade positions for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH]

