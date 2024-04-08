Comcast Corp [CMCSA] moved down -0.51: Why It’s Important

Comcast Corp [NASDAQ: CMCSA] loss -0.51% on the last trading session, reaching $40.90 price per share at the time. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 5:04 PM that Fortune Media and Great Place to Work® Name Comcast NBCUniversal One of the Top 10 Companies to Work for in the U.S.

For the second year in a row, Great Place To Work® and Fortune Media have recognized Comcast NBCUniversal as one of the top 10 of 100 Best Companies to Work For™ in 2024, ranking the company No. 10 on this year’s list.

It’s an honor to be recognized by Fortune and Great Place to Work alongside many other notable companies for the seventh consecutive year. To determine the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place To Work analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than half a million employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ U.S. companies with at least 1,000 workers. Companies also submitted essays describing their efforts to offer generous and innovative support for workers, which were validated against the employee survey responses.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.39M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 22078132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Comcast Corp [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $50.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Comcast Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group raised their target price from $55 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Comcast Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $49, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Perform rating on CMCSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corp is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 9.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CMCSA stock

Comcast Corp [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.65. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.56 for Comcast Corp [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.94, while it was recorded at 41.53 for the last single week of trading, and 43.40 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corp [CMCSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Comcast Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Comcast Corp [CMCSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Comcast Corp posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corp go to 9.04%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Comcast Corp [CMCSA]

There are presently around $151.33 billion, or None% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.