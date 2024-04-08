Citigroup Inc [C] Is Currently 1.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Citigroup Inc [NYSE: C] surged by $0.69 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $61.60. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 4:28 PM that Citigroup Declares Common Stock Dividend; Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup’s common stock of $0.53 per share, payable on May 24, 2024 to stockholders of record on May 6, 2024.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. also declared dividends on Citigroup’s preferred stock as follows:.

Citigroup Inc stock has also loss -2.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, C stock has inclined by 14.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 54.73% and gained 19.75% year-on date.

The market cap for C stock reached $117.98 billion, with 1.92 billion shares outstanding and 1.91 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.87M shares, C reached a trading volume of 12674602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citigroup Inc [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $67.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $70 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2024, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on C stock. On February 14, 2024, analysts increased their price target for C shares from 56 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62.

C stock trade performance evaluation

Citigroup Inc [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 7.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.87 for Citigroup Inc [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.19, while it was recorded at 62.10 for the last single week of trading, and 48.15 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc [C]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Citigroup Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citigroup Inc [C] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citigroup Inc posted 2.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc go to 10.00%.

Citigroup Inc [C]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in C stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in C stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.