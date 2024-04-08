Carnival Corp. [CCL] stock Initiated by Mizuho analyst, price target now $21

Carnival Corp. [NYSE: CCL] jumped around 0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $15.12 at the close of the session, up 0.40%. The company report on April 5, 2024 at 4:17 PM that Princess and Brightline Unveil New ‘Rail & Sail’ Program Offering Affordable, Convenient Transportation and Luggage Express Service for Guests Sailing from Florida Ports.

New Customized Train Wrap Design, Special Limited Time Offer Herald New Partnership.

Princess Cruises, the world’s most iconic cruise brand, and Brightline, the intercity passenger rail seamlessly connecting travelers to top destinations and major events in Central and South Florida, have joined forces to introduce the innovative Rail & Sail program, offering guests swift and hassle-free access to Princess cruise ships departing from two popular Florida homeports – Fort Lauderdale and Orlando (Port Canaveral).

Compared to the average trading volume of 32.61M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 29784702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corp. [CCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $21.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Carnival Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2024, representing the official price target for Carnival Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corp. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.32.

How has CCL stock performed recently?

Carnival Corp. [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.47. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.90 for Carnival Corp. [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.94, while it was recorded at 15.45 for the last single week of trading, and 15.80 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corp. [CCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Carnival Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 0.36.

Earnings analysis for Carnival Corp. [CCL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carnival Corp. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corp. [CCL]

The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.