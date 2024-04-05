Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA] Revenue clocked in at $728.72 million, up 35.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp [NYSE: ZETA] surged by $1.4 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $11.93. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 4:05 PM that ZETA to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Zeta (NYSE: ZETA), the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud, today announced that it is scheduled to attend the following investor events:.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Zeta Global Holdings Corp stock has also gained 9.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZETA stock has inclined by 50.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 48.75% and gained 35.26% year-on date.

The market cap for ZETA stock reached $2.61 billion, with 188.63 million shares outstanding and 157.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, ZETA reached a trading volume of 6175748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZETA shares is $15.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZETA stock is a recommendation set at 1.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Zeta Global Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-05-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Zeta Global Holdings Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ZETA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zeta Global Holdings Corp is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZETA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZETA in the course of the last twelve months was 37.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.76.

ZETA stock trade performance evaluation

Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.15. With this latest performance, ZETA shares gained by 18.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZETA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.80 for Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.34, while it was recorded at 10.93 for the last single week of trading, and 8.89 for the last 200 days.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.76 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zeta Global Holdings Corp posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZETA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zeta Global Holdings Corp go to 35.00%.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ZETA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ZETA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ZETA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.