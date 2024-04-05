why Therealreal Inc [REAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.55

Therealreal Inc [NASDAQ: REAL] loss -2.50% or -0.09 points to close at $3.51 with a heavy trading volume of 3426597 shares. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 4:05 PM that The RealReal Announces Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

In connection with the appointment of Lynch as Chief People Officer on December 26, 2023 and Batchu as Chief Marketing Officer on February 26, 2024, The RealReal granted each of Lynch and Batchu an employment inducement award consisting of 650,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”). The RSUs will vest 25% on the first anniversary of November 20, 2023, in the case of Lynch’s award, and of February 20, 2024, in the case of Batchu’s award, and in each case in 12 substantially equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to the applicable executive’s continuous employment on each vesting date.

The daily chart for REAL points out that the company has recorded 105.26% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, REAL reached to a volume of 3426597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Therealreal Inc [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $3.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Therealreal Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $1 to $1.85. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Therealreal Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $2, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on REAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Therealreal Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for REAL stock

Therealreal Inc [REAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.59. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.38 for Therealreal Inc [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.64, while it was recorded at 3.70 for the last single week of trading, and 2.26 for the last 200 days.

Therealreal Inc [REAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Therealreal Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Therealreal Inc [REAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Therealreal Inc posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Therealreal Inc go to 38.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Therealreal Inc [REAL]

