why Carlyle Group Inc [CG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $51.07

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, CG reached a trading volume of 2719403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carlyle Group Inc [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $51.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Carlyle Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Carlyle Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on CG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carlyle Group Inc is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for CG in the course of the last twelve months was 19.44.

Trading performance analysis for CG stock

Carlyle Group Inc [CG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.41. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.29 for Carlyle Group Inc [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.67, while it was recorded at 46.70 for the last single week of trading, and 36.03 for the last 200 days.

Carlyle Group Inc [CG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carlyle Group Inc posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carlyle Group Inc go to 13.39%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Carlyle Group Inc [CG]

The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.