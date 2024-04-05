WestRock Co [WRK] Stock trading around $48.84 per share: What’s Next?

WestRock Co [NYSE: WRK] closed the trading session at $48.84. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 6:30 AM that WestRock Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), a leading provider of sustainable paper and packaging solutions, today announced results for its fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.63 percent and weekly performance of -0.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, WRK reached to a volume of 3380169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WestRock Co [WRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRK shares is $44.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for WestRock Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for WestRock Co stock. On April 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for WRK shares from 38 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WestRock Co is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRK in the course of the last twelve months was 17.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

WRK stock trade performance evaluation

WestRock Co [WRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, WRK shares gained by 8.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.98 for WestRock Co [WRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.84, while it was recorded at 49.16 for the last single week of trading, and 38.02 for the last 200 days.

WestRock Co [WRK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

WestRock Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WestRock Co [WRK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WestRock Co posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRK.

WestRock Co [WRK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WRK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WRK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.