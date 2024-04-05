Wall Street Analyst Upgrade US Foods Holding Corp [USFD]. What else is Wall St. saying

US Foods Holding Corp [NYSE: USFD] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -6.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $49.93. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 9:00 AM that US Foods Spring Scoop Introduces Great Tasting Menu Solutions Aimed at Trending Dietary and Lifestyle Preferences.

Lineup Highlights New Products Within the Company’s Growing “Serve You” Portfolio Featuring Plant-Forward, Gluten-Free Certified and Clean Ingredient Label Offerings.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) – one of America’s leading food service distributors – announced today the launch of its Spring 2024 Scoop™. Themed “Get to Know Serve You,” the issue highlights products under the company’s newly branded “Serve You” portfolio featuring more than 1,700 US Foods Exclusive Brands products that offer plant-forward, gluten-free certified or clean ingredient labels with no ingredients on the US Foods Unpronounceables List®1.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5437330 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of US Foods Holding Corp stands at 3.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.99%.

The market cap for USFD stock reached $12.23 billion, with 245.20 million shares outstanding and 242.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, USFD reached a trading volume of 5437330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about US Foods Holding Corp [USFD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $58.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $45 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for US Foods Holding Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on USFD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for USFD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

How has USFD stock performed recently?

US Foods Holding Corp [USFD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.39. With this latest performance, USFD shares dropped by -3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.24 for US Foods Holding Corp [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.50, while it was recorded at 53.05 for the last single week of trading, and 44.09 for the last 200 days.

US Foods Holding Corp [USFD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

US Foods Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for US Foods Holding Corp [USFD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, US Foods Holding Corp posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USFD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for US Foods Holding Corp go to 18.65%.

Insider trade positions for US Foods Holding Corp [USFD]

The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in USFD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in USFD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.