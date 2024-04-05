Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Viking Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: VKTX] loss -6.07% on the last trading session, reaching $73.68 price per share at the time. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 7:03 AM that Viking Therapeutics Announces Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Oral Tablet Formulation of Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist VK2735.

Up to 3.3% Placebo-Adjusted Mean Weight Loss (5.3% from Baseline) Observed After 28 Days.

VK2735 Shown to be Safe and Well-Tolerated in 28-Day Study with Low Rates of GI-Related Adverse Events.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.56M shares, VKTX reached a trading volume of 3360022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VKTX shares is $112.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Viking Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2024, representing the official price target for Viking Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46 to $116, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on VKTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viking Therapeutics Inc is set at 7.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31.

Trading performance analysis for VKTX stock

Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.59. With this latest performance, VKTX shares dropped by -16.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 584.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 319.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.00 for Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.28, while it was recorded at 78.19 for the last single week of trading, and 24.57 for the last 200 days.

Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Viking Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.19 and a Current Ratio set at 19.19.

Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viking Therapeutics Inc posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VKTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viking Therapeutics Inc go to 40.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]

