Wall Street Analyst Initiated Gorilla Technology Group Inc [GRRR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Gorilla Technology Group Inc [NASDAQ: GRRR] jumped around 0.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.91 at the close of the session, up 24.32%. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 2:12 PM that CORRECTION – Gorilla Reports Record 2023 Financial Results.

In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR), the Consolidated Income Statement table was not included. The Consolidated Income Statement table is included in this release as the only change. Complete corrected text follows.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, GRRR reached a trading volume of 27939048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gorilla Technology Group Inc [GRRR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRRR shares is $4.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRRR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Gorilla Technology Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gorilla Technology Group Inc is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has GRRR stock performed recently?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc [GRRR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.96. With this latest performance, GRRR shares gained by 15.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.82 for Gorilla Technology Group Inc [GRRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7845, while it was recorded at 0.7832 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1896 for the last 200 days.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc [GRRR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gorilla Technology Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.57 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

Insider trade positions for Gorilla Technology Group Inc [GRRR]

