Wall Street Analyst Initiated Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Atossa Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ATOS] gained 3.70% or 0.07 points to close at $2.10 with a heavy trading volume of 3984546 shares. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Atossa Therapeutics Announces Year-End 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Fully enrolled two Phase 2 studies with data from both expected in the second half of 2024.

First patient dosed in new Phase 2 breast cancer prevention study.

The daily chart for ATOS points out that the company has recorded 195.11% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, ATOS reached to a volume of 3984546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATOS shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atossa Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for ATOS stock

Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.75. With this latest performance, ATOS shares gained by 105.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 195.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 180.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.53 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.20, while it was recorded at 1.95 for the last single week of trading, and 0.94 for the last 200 days.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Atossa Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.61 and a Current Ratio set at 17.61.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATOS.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Atossa Therapeutics Inc [ATOS]

The top three institutional holders of ATOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ATOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ATOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.